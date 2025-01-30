Left Menu

Montiel's Heroic Header Clinches River Plate Victory

Gonzalo Montiel's late diving header secured River Plate a 1-0 win over Instituto in the Argentine Primera Division. The victory propelled River to sixth place in the standings. Despite an eventful match with disallowed goals and VAR issues, Montiel's decisive moment came in the final minute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:02 IST
In a dramatic clash at the Estadio Monumental, Gonzalo Montiel's diving header in the 90th minute secured a 1-0 victory for River Plate over Instituto during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

The win catapulted River to sixth place in Group B standings with four points, surpassing Instituto by a single point. The first half was marked by disallowed goals due to offsides and a temporary halt owing to technical issues with the VAR system, stemming from broadcast disruptions.

Despite missing a crucial chance in the 51st minute, River finally broke the deadlock with Montiel's pivotal rebound tap-in. The triumph lifted team spirits after a challenging game. River aims to maintain momentum in their upcoming match against San Lorenzo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

