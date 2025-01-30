Montiel's Heroic Header Clinches River Plate Victory

In a dramatic clash at the Estadio Monumental, Gonzalo Montiel's diving header in the 90th minute secured a 1-0 victory for River Plate over Instituto during the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

The win catapulted River to sixth place in Group B standings with four points, surpassing Instituto by a single point. The first half was marked by disallowed goals due to offsides and a temporary halt owing to technical issues with the VAR system, stemming from broadcast disruptions.

Despite missing a crucial chance in the 51st minute, River finally broke the deadlock with Montiel's pivotal rebound tap-in. The triumph lifted team spirits after a challenging game. River aims to maintain momentum in their upcoming match against San Lorenzo.

