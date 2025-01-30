Left Menu

Australia Aims for Comeback After Shock Loss to Sri Lanka

Australia's captain sees a silver lining in their surprising defeat to Sri Lanka, hoping it propels them to victory in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025. Despite already advancing to the semi-finals, they seek to improve their performance against South Africa after a strategic reevaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:58 IST
Lucy Hamilton (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The Australian U19 women's cricket team, led by captain Lucy Hamilton, sees their unexpected loss to Sri Lanka as a potential motivator for success at the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025, the ICC reported. Despite securing a semi-final spot before the match, Australia's chase of 100 runs fell short due to spin, ending their unbeaten streak.

Facing South Africa next in a critical knockout semi-final in Kuala Lumpur, Hamilton remains optimistic. She believes her team can rebound from the Sri Lankan defeat and excel against the Proteas at Bayuemas Oval. "Today served as a reality check about the competition's intensity," Hamilton stated post-match, per ICC's official site.

Australia's bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 99/8, but their batsmen struggled under Malaysia's slower conditions, losing seven wickets to spin, resulting in an 87/8 finish. As they enter the knockout phase without any half-centuries from their batters—save for all-rounder Caoimhe Bray's top-ten run-standing—Hamilton expects the team to adapt and improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

