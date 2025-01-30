Left Menu

Young Stars Shine as India Announces Pro League Squad

India has included several young talents in its squad for the FIH Pro League, following impressive performances in junior competitions and the Hockey India League. With seasoned players like Harmanpreet Singh leading the way, the team aims for success against top international contenders in Bhubaneswar.

India, aiming to make a mark in the upcoming FIH Pro League, has selected a promising mix of young players and veteran talent for its squad. The team, led by seasoned drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh with Hardik Singh as vice-captain, will compete against some of the world's top teams.

This year's selection sees the inclusion of several new talents based on their stellar performances in junior competitions and the Hockey India League. Players like Princedeep Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, and Angad Bir Singh are set to make their senior team debuts, marking a significant step in their careers.

Head coach Craig Fulton expressed optimism about the team's capabilities, emphasizing an entertaining and effective style of play. As India prepares for matches in Bhubaneswar, their sights are set on delivering outstanding performances and achieving a strong start in the tournament.

