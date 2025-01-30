Khawaja's Marathon Double Century Powers Australia in Galle
Usman Khawaja's maiden double century helped Australia declare at 654 for six in the first test against Sri Lanka. Khawaja's 232, alongside Josh Inglis' century on debut, bolstered Australia’s innings. Sri Lanka struggled in response, reaching 44-3 before rain intervened.
Australia's Usman Khawaja scored his first double century, guiding the team to an imposing total of 654 for six against Sri Lanka in the opening test. His innings of 232 set the foundation for the tourists' commanding performance at the Galle International Stadium.
Stand-in captain Steve Smith contributed 141 to the scoreboard, while debutant Josh Inglis notched up a century off 94 balls. Despite these efforts, Sri Lanka faltered early in their reply, stalling at 44-3 due to a rain delay.
On Wednesday, Sri Lanka missed key review opportunities, a lapse they corrected on Thursday, dismissing Smith when replays confirmed his leg-before-wicket decision. Khawaja continued his aggressive approach until eventually falling to spinner Prabath Jayasuriya after his significant contribution to the team's total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
