French Hurdler Wilfried Happio Suspended for Doping Violations

Wilfried Happio, a French hurdler, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for failing to comply with doping whereabouts rules. Athletes are required to be available for drug testing daily, and three violations within 12 months lead to sanctions. Happio has had a notable career with a 2022 silver medal win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:25 IST
French athlete Wilfried Happio has been temporarily suspended following violations of doping whereabouts rules, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

These regulations require athletes to be available for drug testing one hour daily. A breach of three times in a year constitutes a doping rule infraction, potentially resulting in a two-year suspension.

At 26, Happio has already clinched a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 European Championships and has represented his country at the Olympics twice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

