French Hurdler Wilfried Happio Suspended for Doping Violations

French athlete Wilfried Happio has been temporarily suspended following violations of doping whereabouts rules, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit.
These regulations require athletes to be available for drug testing one hour daily. A breach of three times in a year constitutes a doping rule infraction, potentially resulting in a two-year suspension.
At 26, Happio has already clinched a silver medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 European Championships and has represented his country at the Olympics twice.
