Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Shakeup: Six Nations Kickoff Against Scotland

Italy has revamped its squad for the Six Nations opener against Scotland, making five changes. Tommaso Allan returns to play fullback while Michele Lamaro takes over as captain. Key players shift positions, promising a strategic edge as Italy aims to extend its unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:57 IST
Italy's Strategic Shakeup: Six Nations Kickoff Against Scotland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy is entering the Six Nations tournament with a refreshed lineup, making five strategic changes for their opening game against Scotland. Tommaso Allan returns to the squad at fullback, earning his 82nd cap, while Michele Lamaro steps up as captain despite missing the previous match due to injury.

The forward pack sees notable adjustments, with Lorenzo Cannone and Simone Ferrari stepping into crucial roles, while Lamaro replaces Manuel Zulinai on the flank. The team previously led by Juan Ignacio Brex in the 29-11 defeat to the All Blacks, now takes a new shape on the field.

Making their tournament debut, Dino Lamb stands ready, while uncapped prop Luca Rizzoli may have a chance to shine off the bench. Italy aims to leverage these changes, propelled by an unbeaten streak from last year, including victories over Scotland and Wales, to mount a strong challenge in this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025