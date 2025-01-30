Italy's Strategic Shakeup: Six Nations Kickoff Against Scotland

Italy is entering the Six Nations tournament with a refreshed lineup, making five strategic changes for their opening game against Scotland. Tommaso Allan returns to the squad at fullback, earning his 82nd cap, while Michele Lamaro steps up as captain despite missing the previous match due to injury.

The forward pack sees notable adjustments, with Lorenzo Cannone and Simone Ferrari stepping into crucial roles, while Lamaro replaces Manuel Zulinai on the flank. The team previously led by Juan Ignacio Brex in the 29-11 defeat to the All Blacks, now takes a new shape on the field.

Making their tournament debut, Dino Lamb stands ready, while uncapped prop Luca Rizzoli may have a chance to shine off the bench. Italy aims to leverage these changes, propelled by an unbeaten streak from last year, including victories over Scotland and Wales, to mount a strong challenge in this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)