McDowall Steps Up: Scotland's Six Nations Challenge

Stafford McDowall is set to earn his ninth cap for Scotland, stepping in as inside centre due to the injury of captain Sione Tuipulotu. McDowall's inclusion comes as Scotland prepares to face Italy in their Six Nations opener on Saturday at Murrayfield.

With Blair Kinghorn at fullback and Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham on the wings, Scotland's backline remains seasoned. Co-captain Finn Russell will guide the team from the flyhalf position, pairing with Ben White, who's at halfback. Flankers Rory Darge, serving as co-captain, and Jamie Ritchie bolster the back row.

In the forward pack, Dave Cherry returns to play his first game since the 2023 Rugby World Cup at hooker, flanked by props Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson. Jonny Gray and Grant Gilchrist form the lock pairing, rounding out the squad's hopes to secure their first trophy win since 1999.

