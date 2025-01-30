Rinku Singh's Audacious Return: Reshaping Gambhir's T20 Strategy

During an intensive net session, Rinku Singh demonstrated his fitness and daring batting skills ahead of the fourth T20 International against England. After being sidelined due to back spasms for the second and third games, Rinku confirmed his readiness to make a comeback. India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate affirmed his inclusion in the upcoming match.

Observing his practice, Rinku attempted audacious shots, using Ravi Bishnoi's googlies to showcase a stroke style reminiscent of Rishabh Pant. His extensive batting practice included switch nets, comfortably facing bowlers like Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, Gambhir's strategic emphasis on a batting-heavy lineup, placing Dhruv Jurel at number 8, has sparked debates. Despite Jurel's low scores, the team's strategy focuses on giving players ample opportunity to establish themselves in the long term, maintaining the left-right combination.

(With inputs from agencies.)