Tatjana Maria Takes Top Billing at Mumbai Open

Tatjana Maria, ranked world No. 73, leads the lineup for the WTA 125 Mumbai Open. The event, held at the Cricket Club of India, will feature top international talent and Indian wildcards. Maria, a Wimbledon finalist and Copa Colsanitas champion, aims for her fourth singles title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tatjana Maria, currently ranked world No. 73, is set to headline the fourth WTA 125 Mumbai Open from February 1-9. The event takes place at the Cricket Club of India and draws talented players from across the globe.

According to organizers, several international players will compete for top honors, while Indian players have been granted wildcards for the event. The identities of these wildcard recipients will be disclosed on Friday.

Maria, who reached a career-high ranking of 42 and made a historic Wimbledon final appearance at age 34, has won the Copa Colsanitas twice. She aims to add a fourth singles title to her list of achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

