Abeledo Shines in Gokulam's I-League Triumph
Spanish forward Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo led Gokulam Kerala FC to a commanding 2-0 victory over Sporting Club Bengaluru in the I-League. Abeledo scored early and sealed the win with a late goal. Despite a late sending-off, Gokulam controlled the game, moving to third place in the standings.
In a stellar performance, Spanish forward Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo propelled Gokulam Kerala FC to a decisive 2-0 win against Sporting Club Bengaluru in an I-League encounter on Thursday.
Abeledo, showcasing his prowess, netted the first goal in the 8th minute and clinched the game with a final-minute strike.
Despite Gokulam's solid control, an injury-time red card for Salam Ranjan Singh was the only blemish in an otherwise commanding game.
