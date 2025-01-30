Left Menu

Abeledo Shines in Gokulam's I-League Triumph

Spanish forward Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo led Gokulam Kerala FC to a commanding 2-0 victory over Sporting Club Bengaluru in the I-League. Abeledo scored early and sealed the win with a late goal. Despite a late sending-off, Gokulam controlled the game, moving to third place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:26 IST
In a stellar performance, Spanish forward Ignacio de Loyola Abeledo propelled Gokulam Kerala FC to a decisive 2-0 win against Sporting Club Bengaluru in an I-League encounter on Thursday.

Abeledo, showcasing his prowess, netted the first goal in the 8th minute and clinched the game with a final-minute strike.

Despite Gokulam's solid control, an injury-time red card for Salam Ranjan Singh was the only blemish in an otherwise commanding game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

