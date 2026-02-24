Left Menu

Pakistan Faces England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

In a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against England with a team alteration, replacing Faheem Ashraf with Shaheen Shah Afridi. England's team remained unchanged as both sides geared up for a highly-anticipated clash on Tuesday.

24-02-2026
Pakistan has elected to bat first against England in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday, following their toss win. A key team change sees left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Faheem Ashraf.

England heads into the match with an unchanged lineup, staking their chances with the familiar faces that include players like Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, under the captaincy of Harry Brook.

Both teams are poised for an intense contest as they vie for supremacy in this pivotal cricket showdown.

