Pakistan Faces England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match
In a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against England with a team alteration, replacing Faheem Ashraf with Shaheen Shah Afridi. England's team remained unchanged as both sides geared up for a highly-anticipated clash on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 24-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 18:47 IST
Pakistan has elected to bat first against England in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday, following their toss win. A key team change sees left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Faheem Ashraf.
England heads into the match with an unchanged lineup, staking their chances with the familiar faces that include players like Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, under the captaincy of Harry Brook.
Both teams are poised for an intense contest as they vie for supremacy in this pivotal cricket showdown.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- England
- T20 World Cup
- cricket
- match
- toss
- Shaheen Afridi
- Fakhar Zaman
- Jos Buttler
- Super 8
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Guadalajara violence postpones matches, FIFA monitoring World Cup host city
Australia to tour South Africa for 3 test matches and 3 one-day internationals
No Mourinho and no Prestianni for Benfica in Champions League match against Real Madrid
Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao agree to rematch in September at The Sphere in Las Vegas
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Four matches postponed after Mexican cartel leader's death sparks violence