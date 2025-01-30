Left Menu

Reliance Industries to Acquire Stake in Oval Invincibles

Mumbai Indians owners, Reliance Industries Limited, are set to acquire a 49% stake in the Hundred franchise Oval Invincibles. The acquisition deal, valued at 123 million pounds, follows a competitive e-auction. This expansion makes Oval Invincibles the sixth team under RIL’s management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:52 IST
Reliance Industries to Acquire Stake in Oval Invincibles
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), owners of the successful Mumbai Indians cricket franchise, are poised to extend their sports management portfolio by acquiring a 49% stake in the Oval Invincibles. This move follows a competitive bid in a virtual auction, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Valued at 123 million pounds, the deal sees RIL investing just over 60 million pounds into the franchise. RIL emerged victorious against prominent competitors, including a Silicon Valley tech consortium and private equity giant CVC.

With this acquisition, Oval Invincibles becomes the sixth team under RIL's management, further solidifying its presence in international cricket. Surrey remains firm on retaining the majority stake in this pioneering privatisation by the ECB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025