Moin Khan’s Advice: Keep the Rivalry Alive on the Field

Former Pakistan captain and coach Moin Khan advised Pakistani cricketers to maintain professional boundaries during games against India. He emphasized that being overly friendly could be seen as a sign of weakness, urging players to remember the competitive spirit and focus on performance during upcoming matches, including the ICC Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a candid podcast interview, former Pakistani cricket captain and head coach Moin Khan has urged current Pakistani players to maintain professional conduct against Indian counterparts during matches, especially in the run-up to the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Khan, renowned for his tough-as-nails approach during his playing career, expressed concern that excessive friendliness with Indian players on the field might undermine respect and competitiveness. He emphasized that while respect is crucial, professional lines should not be blurred, convincing players to avoid bringing the camaraderie of the game into play.

Recalling his cricketing days, Khan admitted to respecting Indian players off the field but maintained boundaries on it, stating that this approach helped preserve competitive integrity. He further lamented that Pakistan's inability to defeat India in World Cup matches remains a significant regret for past players.

