Left Menu

D Gukesh Eyes First Title at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

World champion D Gukesh is leading the Tata Steel Chess Tournament with an unbeaten record. Gukesh needs only 1.5 points in the last three rounds to secure his first title. Competing against Wei Yi, he aims to break the 2800 rating barrier and join Anand and Arjun as top Indian players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:03 IST
D Gukesh Eyes First Title at Tata Steel Chess Tournament
D Gukesh

D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, stands at the top of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament leaderboard with an impressive unbeaten streak. Heading into the 11th round, Gukesh prepares to face China's Wei Yi, holding a slender lead in his quest for his first major title of the season.

With a record of five wins and five draws, Gukesh needs to accumulate just 1.5 more points in his upcoming matches to secure victory. Currently at 7.5 points, he is half a point ahead of Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and a full point ahead of his compatriot R Praggnanadhaa.

As Gukesh aims to break the elusive 2800 rating barrier, a milestone previously achieved by Indian chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Arjun, he stands as a favorite to triumph. Meanwhile, India's other participants face tough challenges, with Harikrishna earning 4.5 points and both Arjun and Leon Luke Mendonca at the bottom of the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025