D Gukesh Eyes First Title at Tata Steel Chess Tournament

D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, stands at the top of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament leaderboard with an impressive unbeaten streak. Heading into the 11th round, Gukesh prepares to face China's Wei Yi, holding a slender lead in his quest for his first major title of the season.

With a record of five wins and five draws, Gukesh needs to accumulate just 1.5 more points in his upcoming matches to secure victory. Currently at 7.5 points, he is half a point ahead of Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and a full point ahead of his compatriot R Praggnanadhaa.

As Gukesh aims to break the elusive 2800 rating barrier, a milestone previously achieved by Indian chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Arjun, he stands as a favorite to triumph. Meanwhile, India's other participants face tough challenges, with Harikrishna earning 4.5 points and both Arjun and Leon Luke Mendonca at the bottom of the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)