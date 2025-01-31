India's Sporting Renaissance: Building a World-Class Sports Ecosystem

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to Parliament, praised India's advancements in building a world-class sports ecosystem, citing successes at the Olympics, Paralympics, and World Chess Championship.

Murmu highlighted significant government initiatives like the Khelo India Scheme and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) as efforts to fortify the nation's sports infrastructure. She also mentioned the establishment of the National Sports University and a new sports center in Gwalior for Divyang athletes as key developments.

Applauding India's athletes for their global performances, Murmu underscored the importance of fitness in nation-building and the empowerment of youth through the Fit India Movement.

