Sachin Tendulkar Honored with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is set to receive the prestigious BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the board's annual event this Saturday. This accolade adds to Tendulkar's illustrious career, marked by unmatched records and his enormous influence on the sport.

At 51, Tendulkar still holds the record for the highest Test and One Day International (ODI) runs. He played an astonishing 664 international games for India, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Tendulkar is lauded not only for his record-breaking performances but also for his role in India's 2011 World Cup-winning team. His career, punctuated by hallmark moments, defines an era where his presence on the field could halt an entire nation in awe.

