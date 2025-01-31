Tragic Flight: Loss of U.S. Figure Skating's Rising Stars

The recent flight crash that claimed the lives of several young American figure skaters has left the community in mourning. Among the victims was 16-year-old Spencer Lane, a top prospect in U.S. figure skating, who had shared a TikTok post of his smooth triple toe loop before boarding the flight to Washington.

The crash is reminiscent of a 1961 tragedy when a plane carrying the entire U.S. team, including nine-time champion Maribel Vinson-Owen, crashed en route to Europe for the World Championships. This latest incident has left the figure skating world grappling with the loss of its future stars and their unwavering dreams.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, highlighted the determination, resilience, and hope embodied by these young athletes. The community is united in grief, with figures like retired Olympian Nancy Kerrigan offering support at the Skating Club of Boston. The legacy of the figure skaters, including the late Dick Button, continues to inspire those in the sport.

