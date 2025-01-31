Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Drama: Thrills and Twists Across Matches

As the Ranji Trophy heats up, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, and more deliver nail-biting performances. Key figures like Jaymeet Patel and Tanmay Agarwal uplifted their teams while bowlers like Mayank Dagar and Prithvi Raj Yarra shone brightly. The matches are finely balanced, promising intense competition for quarterfinal spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:57 IST
Ranji Trophy Drama: Thrills and Twists Across Matches
  • Country:
  • India

The Ranji Trophy unfolded with intense matchups as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh fought tooth and nail on day two. Gujarat posted a modest 247, thanks to Jaymeet Patel's half-century, but Himachal remained unshaken, leading by 31 runs at stumps. Key bowlers Mayank Dagar and Mukul Negi kept the tension alive.

In Nagpur, Hyderabad gained control against Vidarbha with opener Tanmay Agarwal's impressive century offering a commanding 136-run lead. Vidarbha, despite securing a quarterfinal spot, struggled, resting at 56 for 2 at day's end.

Meanwhile, Andhra and Rajasthan's clash took dramatic turns in Vizianagaram, with Andhra's Prithvi Raj Yarra's bowling excellence leading his side back into contention after a shaky start. Rajasthan's lead stands precarious at 133 runs, ensuring a gripping Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025