Ranji Trophy Drama: Thrills and Twists Across Matches
As the Ranji Trophy heats up, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad, and more deliver nail-biting performances. Key figures like Jaymeet Patel and Tanmay Agarwal uplifted their teams while bowlers like Mayank Dagar and Prithvi Raj Yarra shone brightly. The matches are finely balanced, promising intense competition for quarterfinal spots.
The Ranji Trophy unfolded with intense matchups as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh fought tooth and nail on day two. Gujarat posted a modest 247, thanks to Jaymeet Patel's half-century, but Himachal remained unshaken, leading by 31 runs at stumps. Key bowlers Mayank Dagar and Mukul Negi kept the tension alive.
In Nagpur, Hyderabad gained control against Vidarbha with opener Tanmay Agarwal's impressive century offering a commanding 136-run lead. Vidarbha, despite securing a quarterfinal spot, struggled, resting at 56 for 2 at day's end.
Meanwhile, Andhra and Rajasthan's clash took dramatic turns in Vizianagaram, with Andhra's Prithvi Raj Yarra's bowling excellence leading his side back into contention after a shaky start. Rajasthan's lead stands precarious at 133 runs, ensuring a gripping Saturday.
