Left Menu

Pakistan Surprises with Spin-Heavy Squad for Champions Trophy

Pakistan's cricket selectors have opted for a spin-heavy strategy, featuring only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, while packing the squad with nine batsmen for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, also sees the return of all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, and opener Fakhar Zaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:15 IST
Pakistan Surprises with Spin-Heavy Squad for Champions Trophy
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unexpected move, Pakistan has announced a surprising squad composition for the upcoming Champions Trophy, opting for a strategy that includes just one specialist spinner and a heavy batting lineup.

Mohammad Rizwan will captain the team, which sees specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed as its sole representative. Ahmed, aged 26, has made notable ODI appearances, boasting a commendable record of 10 wickets with his best figures being 4/33.

The squad, which permits changes until February 11 per ICC regulations, welcomes back all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, with opener Fakhar Zaman also returning after recovering from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025