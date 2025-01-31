Pakistan Surprises with Spin-Heavy Squad for Champions Trophy
Pakistan's cricket selectors have opted for a spin-heavy strategy, featuring only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, while packing the squad with nine batsmen for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The team, led by Mohammad Rizwan, also sees the return of all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, and opener Fakhar Zaman.
In an unexpected move, Pakistan has announced a surprising squad composition for the upcoming Champions Trophy, opting for a strategy that includes just one specialist spinner and a heavy batting lineup.
Mohammad Rizwan will captain the team, which sees specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed as its sole representative. Ahmed, aged 26, has made notable ODI appearances, boasting a commendable record of 10 wickets with his best figures being 4/33.
The squad, which permits changes until February 11 per ICC regulations, welcomes back all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, with opener Fakhar Zaman also returning after recovering from injury.
