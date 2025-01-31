Pakistan Surprises with Spin-Heavy Squad for Champions Trophy

In an unexpected move, Pakistan has announced a surprising squad composition for the upcoming Champions Trophy, opting for a strategy that includes just one specialist spinner and a heavy batting lineup.

Mohammad Rizwan will captain the team, which sees specialist spinner Abrar Ahmed as its sole representative. Ahmed, aged 26, has made notable ODI appearances, boasting a commendable record of 10 wickets with his best figures being 4/33.

The squad, which permits changes until February 11 per ICC regulations, welcomes back all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, with opener Fakhar Zaman also returning after recovering from injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)