India's cricket icon Virat Kohli received an honorary tribute from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Acknowledged for his notable contributions to the Delhi Ranji Team and the Indian national side, the 36-year-old former Indian captain was felicitated by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley after Day 2 of play.

In a touching moment following the ceremony, Kohli showed respect to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, by touching his feet. However, Kohli's highly anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy turned disappointing, as he was dismissed after scoring only six runs by Himanshu Sangwan on the same day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

On the game's second day, Kohli briefly showcased his batting prowess with an elegant straight drive off Sangwan, only to be bowled out the very next ball. The delivery, seaming in at a fullish length, found a gap between Kohli's bat and pad, clipping the off-stump. This significant wicket for Sangwan led to a rapid emptying of the stadium. Kohli has lately shown a dip in form, with just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72 over 39 Tests since 2020, achieving three centuries. His Ranji performance was his first since facing Uttar Pradesh in 2012, concluding his domestic chapter with 1,573 runs, including five centuries, across 23 matches.

