India's cricket icon Virat Kohli received accolades from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, honoring his outstanding service to the Delhi Ranji Team and the Indian national squad throughout his illustrious career. The tribute was presented by DDCA President Rohan Jaitley post the conclusion of day's play.

During the ceremony, Kohli paid respect to his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma by touching his feet, however, Kohli's eagerly awaited return to the Ranji Trophy was brief. The celebrated batsman managed to score only six runs before being outwitted by bowler Himanshu Sangwan, bringing an early end to his innings on Friday.

Despite showcasing a brief spark of his famed prowess with an exquisite straight drive, a subsequent delivery from Sangwan sharply seamed in to dismantle Kohli's stumps, concluding his brief stay. The prized dismissal led to a significant audience exodus. Kohli's recent form indicates a slump; he accumulated just over 2,000 runs at a modest average in 39 Tests since 2020, a far cry from his earlier standards.

