Controversy at 2023 Women's World Cup: The Rubiales-Hermoso Trial

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish soccer federation, faces trial for allegedly kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent during the 2023 Women's World Cup trophy presentation. Despite denying wrongdoing, Rubiales was banned from football. The case has sparked significant public and governmental backlash against his actions.

Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales is on trial for allegedly kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the 2023 Women's World Cup trophy presentation. Although Rubiales denies wrongdoing, his actions have ignited widespread criticism and legal action, including a sexual assault charge.

Rubiales, 47, a former soccer defender, rose to prominence by leading the Association of Spanish Footballers before becoming the RFEF president in 2018. His tenure has been marred by controversies, including the firing of Spain's World Cup coach in 2018 and disputes with the women's national team over coaching decisions.

The Spanish government's response has been stern, with officials labeling the incident as a 'sexism attack.' Rubiales' actions have prompted a strong backlash, with prominent sports figures and the entire women's World Cup squad vowing not to play under the current federation leadership.

