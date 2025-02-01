Left Menu

Wrexham's Ambitious Bid for Premier League with High-Profile Transfers

Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is pushing towards the Premier League through strategic transfers. The club signed top striker Sam Smith from Reading, splashing a hefty 2 million pounds, and also acquired Jay Rodriguez from Burnley to bolster their ranks in pursuit of promotional success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:10 IST
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue their ambitious efforts to propel Wrexham to the Premier League. The club, currently in England's third division, has secured promising talent by signing striker Sam Smith from Reading for a reported 2 million pounds. This investment aims to enhance their chances of securing a third consecutive promotion.

Adding further depth to their squad, Wrexham also announced the acquisition of seasoned striker Jay Rodriguez from Burnley. Rodriguez, with vast Premier League experience, joins the journey as Wrexham positions itself just two steps away from top-flight football after an impressive climb from the fifth tier.

Despite a recent home loss to Stevenage, Wrexham remains determined, focused on gaining ground in the league standings to earn automatic promotion. However, the competition is fierce, with rivals like Birmingham investing heavily to strengthen their squads, setting new benchmarks in League One transfer records.

