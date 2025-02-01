Left Menu

Mumbai City FC's Kratky Disappointed After Stalemate with East Bengal

Mumbai City FC's coach Petr Kratky shared his disappointment following a 0-0 draw with East Bengal FC. Despite dominating the second half, Mumbai failed to score. Kratky highlighted the team's resilience and clean sheet but stressed the need for consistency and improvement as they aim for a better league position.

Updated: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST
Mumbai City FC's Kratky Disappointed After Stalemate with East Bengal
Petr Kratky (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky expressed disappointment after a goalless draw against East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League (ISL). The match saw two contrasting halves as the visitors dominated early on, while the Islanders fought back in the latter half. Despite significant chances, neither team managed to score, leaving Kratky to praise his team's resilience but lament the missed opportunity for three points.

In the post-match press conference, Kratky addressed his team's slow start, especially after Nikolaos Karelis' early injury disrupted their momentum. He admitted that East Bengal FC applied pressure, challenging Mumbai City FC's readiness to counter. "We were setting back in the first half, but there are positives," Kratky noted, acknowledging the clean sheet and improved second-half performance.

East Bengal FC's high pressing and possession left Mumbai City FC cautious defensively in the first half, but they adapted in the second half, regaining possession and creating better scoring chances. With their sights on consistency, Kratky emphasized building on the positives, bolstering team confidence, and improving performance game by game, starting with their next match against NorthEast United FC in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

