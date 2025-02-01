Left Menu

India's Tennis Triumph: Mukund and Ramanathan Shine in Davis Cup

Sasikumar Mukund and Ramkumar Ramanathan led India to a commanding 2-0 lead over Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off. Mukund defeated Liova Ayite Ajavon with ease, while Ramanathan overcame Thomas Setodji in a similarly straightforward match. India's doubles players now aim to secure the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:09 IST
In a dominant display at the Davis Cup World Group I play-off, India's Sasikumar Mukund and Ramkumar Ramanathan powered their way to a 2-0 lead against Togo. The matches, held at the DLTA Complex, highlighted India's tennis prowess as both players cruised to convincing straight-set victories.

Mukund, returning after a break from the Davis Cup, showcased his skills in a quick 6-2 6-1 win against Liova Ayite Ajavon. Despite expectations of a tough contest, Ajavon could not match Mukund's level, leading to a lopsided affair under the watchful eyes of approximately 1,500 fans.

Following Mukund's triumph, Ramanathan swiftly dispatched Togo's number one player, Thomas Setodji, with a 6-0 6-2 victory. The Indian duo's victories put the team in a strong position, with N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli set to clinch the tie on Sunday.

