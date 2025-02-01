Chris Wood's Hat Trick Powers Nottingham Forest to Historic Victory

Chris Wood's striking prowess was on full display as he scored a hat trick in Nottingham Forest's historic 7-0 victory over Brighton this Saturday, cementing the team's status as an unlikely Premier League title contender.

The 33-year-old New Zealand international, Wood, has now scored 17 goals in what is shaping up to be the best Premier League season of his career, trailing only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Nottingham Forest, now third in the table, leveled on points with Arsenal, adding to their surprising ascension this season. Forest has a strong prospect of qualifying for the Champions League, marking a remarkable return to European elite competition for a club that once dominated in the 1970s and '80s.

(With inputs from agencies.)