Chris Wood's Hat Trick Powers Nottingham Forest to Historic Victory

Chris Wood scored a hat trick as Nottingham Forest defeated Brighton 7-0, marking the club's biggest-ever Premier League win. Wood's performance boosts his goal tally to 17 this season, making him third top scorer. The victory moves Forest level on points with Arsenal, highlighting their resurgence in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:39 IST
Chris Wood's Hat Trick Powers Nottingham Forest to Historic Victory
Chris Wood's striking prowess was on full display as he scored a hat trick in Nottingham Forest's historic 7-0 victory over Brighton this Saturday, cementing the team's status as an unlikely Premier League title contender.

The 33-year-old New Zealand international, Wood, has now scored 17 goals in what is shaping up to be the best Premier League season of his career, trailing only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Nottingham Forest, now third in the table, leveled on points with Arsenal, adding to their surprising ascension this season. Forest has a strong prospect of qualifying for the Champions League, marking a remarkable return to European elite competition for a club that once dominated in the 1970s and '80s.

