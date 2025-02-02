Ireland's Dramatic Comeback Clinches Six Nations Thriller

Ireland mounted a dramatic comeback to secure a 27-22 win over England in the Six Nations, launching their quest for a third consecutive title. Initially, Ireland struggled, trailing 10-5 at halftime as England executed their game plan effectively, with Cadan Murley scoring a debut try.

The tide turned in Ireland's favor early in the second half with a powerful try by Bundee Aki and a penalty from Sam Prendergast, giving them a narrow lead. Tadhg Beirne's try solidified Ireland's advantage, delivering a crucial blow to the English hopes.

Pushing relentlessly for a bonus point, Ireland clinched the fourth try through Dan Sheehan, capping off interim coach Simon Easterby's debut. England fought back with Tom Curry and Tommy Freeman tries, but it wasn't enough to deny Ireland the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)