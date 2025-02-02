Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Blitz Crushes England

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Abhishek Sharma shattered records to lead India to a remarkable victory against England in the fifth T20I, held on Sunday. Sharma's 54-ball blitzkrieg saw him score 135 runs, registering the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20I history.

The Indian team's total soared to an imposing 247/9, marking their highest T20I score against England. Despite Phil Salt's spirited early effort for England, reaching 55 off just 23 balls, the rest of the team floundered, succumbing to India's relentless bowling attack and amassing a mere 97 runs.

The outstanding performance was underscored by Abhishek's command over the English bowlers, with a remarkable showcase of skill and dominance, including recording the most sixes in a T20I innings by an Indian batter. It was a night to remember at the Wankhede Stadium, with Abhishek etching his name in the annals of Indian cricketing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)