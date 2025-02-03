Left Menu

Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: Defying Critics with Style

American tennis player Danielle Collins treated herself to a vacation in the Bahamas, funded by her Australian Open prizemoney. Despite receiving boos from fans during the tournament, Collins embraced the criticism by showcasing her luxurious getaway on social media, insisting people should lighten up.

Updated: 03-02-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:14 IST
American tennis star Danielle Collins took to the Bahamas for a luxury vacation, courtesy of her Australian Open winnings. This came as a playful response to fans who jeered during her matches at the tournament.

The world number 12 shared videos on social media, displaying her resort retreat with friends, ending with a cheeky clip of her enjoying pickleball.

Despite negative crowd reactions during her matches, especially a defeat against Madison Keys, Collins maintained her composure, encouraging fans to relax, stating that no harm was done beyond 'hurt feelings.'

