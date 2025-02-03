Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: Defying Critics with Style

American tennis star Danielle Collins took to the Bahamas for a luxury vacation, courtesy of her Australian Open winnings. This came as a playful response to fans who jeered during her matches at the tournament.

The world number 12 shared videos on social media, displaying her resort retreat with friends, ending with a cheeky clip of her enjoying pickleball.

Despite negative crowd reactions during her matches, especially a defeat against Madison Keys, Collins maintained her composure, encouraging fans to relax, stating that no harm was done beyond 'hurt feelings.'

(With inputs from agencies.)