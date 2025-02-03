Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: Defying Critics with Style
American tennis player Danielle Collins treated herself to a vacation in the Bahamas, funded by her Australian Open prizemoney. Despite receiving boos from fans during the tournament, Collins embraced the criticism by showcasing her luxurious getaway on social media, insisting people should lighten up.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-02-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 07:14 IST
- Country:
- Australia
American tennis star Danielle Collins took to the Bahamas for a luxury vacation, courtesy of her Australian Open winnings. This came as a playful response to fans who jeered during her matches at the tournament.
The world number 12 shared videos on social media, displaying her resort retreat with friends, ending with a cheeky clip of her enjoying pickleball.
Despite negative crowd reactions during her matches, especially a defeat against Madison Keys, Collins maintained her composure, encouraging fans to relax, stating that no harm was done beyond 'hurt feelings.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Caste Survey Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Criticism Sparks Political Showdown
Neeraj Chopra's Secret Wedding Stuns Fans
U.S. Exits WHO Amid Criticism on COVID-19 Handling
Airline Discontent: ADP Faces Criticism from Air France CEO
BJP's UCC Push: Reflecting Ambedkar's Ideals Amidst Congress Criticism