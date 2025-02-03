Left Menu

India's New T20 Strategy: Fearless High-Risk, High-Reward Cricket

India's T20 team has adopted a 'high-risk, high-reward' strategy under coach Gautam Gambhir, aiming to achieve scores of 250-260. This approach was evident in their 4-1 series win against England. Backing players like Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy's comeback performance have been key aspects of this strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:43 IST
India's New T20 Strategy: Fearless High-Risk, High-Reward Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Image Credit: Twitter (@GautamGambhir)
India's T20 team has embraced a 'high-risk, high-reward' strategy, as outlined by head coach Gautam Gambhir. The new approach aims to regularly hit scores of 250-260 in the format, shifting away from traditional playing tactics.

Under Gambhir's guidance, the team displayed their new mindset by defeating England 4-1 in their five-match series. Notable performances included setting a target of 181 for 9 in Pune and achieving 247 for 9 in Mumbai. Gambhir emphasized that playing without the fear of losing is central to their strategy.

Key players, such as Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy, have made significant contributions with explosive batting and effective bowling, respectively. Gambhir stated the importance of fearlessness and selflessness in the team's ideology and noted that winning results will heal any past tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

