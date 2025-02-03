Aamir Khan's Cricketing Reverence: Sachin, Wankhede, and World Cup Triumphs
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan shares his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, reminiscing about witnessing India's 2011 World Cup victory and Sachin's retirement match. Present at a recent T20I where India triumphed over England, Aamir congratulates the Indian Women's U19 team on their World Cup win.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reaffirmed his admiration for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, naming him his 'number one' favorite cricketer in a video shared by the BCCI. Khan nostalgically reflected on the 2011 World Cup final, calling it his most 'memorable match' ever.
Aamir's latest visit to the Wankhede Stadium coincided with India's dominance over England in the fifth T20I, highlighted by Abhishek Sharma's stellar century. The comprehensive 150-run victory further solidified India's 4-1 series win, leaving spectators in awe.
The actor shared memories of witnessing historic moments at Wankhede, including the 2011 World Cup win under MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013. Aamir extended his congratulations to the Indian Women's U19 team for their triumphant World Cup win against South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wankhede Stadium Shines in 50th Anniversary Celebration
Suryakumar Yadav to Lead India in Historic T20I Series at Eden Gardens
Abhishek Sharma's Power-Hitting Leads India to T20I Victory Over England
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Innings Thrills India Fans
Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Propel India to Victory in T20I Opener Against England