Aamir Khan's Cricketing Reverence: Sachin, Wankhede, and World Cup Triumphs

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan shares his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, reminiscing about witnessing India's 2011 World Cup victory and Sachin's retirement match. Present at a recent T20I where India triumphed over England, Aamir congratulates the Indian Women's U19 team on their World Cup win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:28 IST
Aamir Khan (Photo: @BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan reaffirmed his admiration for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, naming him his 'number one' favorite cricketer in a video shared by the BCCI. Khan nostalgically reflected on the 2011 World Cup final, calling it his most 'memorable match' ever.

Aamir's latest visit to the Wankhede Stadium coincided with India's dominance over England in the fifth T20I, highlighted by Abhishek Sharma's stellar century. The comprehensive 150-run victory further solidified India's 4-1 series win, leaving spectators in awe.

The actor shared memories of witnessing historic moments at Wankhede, including the 2011 World Cup win under MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013. Aamir extended his congratulations to the Indian Women's U19 team for their triumphant World Cup win against South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

