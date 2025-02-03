Left Menu

Marcus Rashford Seeks Revival at Aston Villa: A New Chapter Begins

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United, aiming to revive his career after a fallout with manager Ruben Amorim. The move includes a potential permanent transfer, aligning with Rashford's goal to prove himself under new management while Villa strengthens its forward lineup.

Updated: 03-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:51 IST
Marcus Rashford is set to reignite his career at Aston Villa following a loan move from Manchester United. The English forward, once a star at United, saw his playing time shrink following disagreements with new manager Ruben Amorim.

The deal was finalized on Sunday, with reports indicating a potential £40 million permanent transfer. Villa covers most of Rashford's hefty salary, nearly $400,000 weekly, as they search for attacking reinforcement after selling Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

Rashford, who scored 30 goals in the 2022-23 season, aims to prove himself to Villa's manager, Unai Emery. His off-the-field advocacy, particularly during the pandemic, added layers to his public persona, boosting his profile beyond football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

