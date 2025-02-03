Left Menu

Spanish Football Scandal: Hermoso vs. Rubiales on Trial

Jenni Hermoso, a Spanish World Cup champion, faced former soccer federation boss Luis Rubiales in court, asserting she never consented to the kiss that launched a sexism backlash. Rubiales, denying charges of sexual assault, claims victimhood amidst accusations of coercing Hermoso to declare the kiss consensual.

Updated: 03-02-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:53 IST
Spanish Football Scandal: Hermoso vs. Rubiales on Trial
In a dramatic courtroom encounter, Spanish World Cup star Jenni Hermoso testified against ex-soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales, stating unequivocally that she did not consent to the kiss that sparked a nationwide fury over sexism in sports. The incident marred the victory celebrations at the 2023 World Cup awards in Australia.

Describing the moment, Hermoso recalled, "I knew I was being kissed by my boss and that should not happen." Rubiales, accused of sexual assault and coercion, maintains his innocence, framing himself as the subject of an unjust pursuit. Despite apologizing, he refutes the criminal allegations.

The trial, featuring testimonies from Hermoso's teammates and Rubiales' daughters, highlights broader efforts for gender equality in Spanish sports. With potential prison time looming for Rubiales, the case underscores a pivotal shift in confronting sexism within the athletic community, following Hermoso's defiance.

