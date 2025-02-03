Teen Tennis Sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Shines at Mumbai Open

Fifteen-year-old tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran achieved yet another remarkable victory at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series in Mumbai on Monday. In a gripping match, she triumphed over Jessica Failla with a score of 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 at the Cricket Club of India, thus advancing to the main draws. This victory marks Maaya's second win in the tournament, following her previous success against world number 265, Nicole Fossa Huergo. Her next challenge will be against Great Britain's Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, according to a press release by the Mumbai Open.

Maaya, who trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain and competes in ITF Juniors globally, reflected on her journey after securing a spot in the main draw. She expressed satisfaction with her progress, stating, "First of all, I was pretty happy with qualifying because that was my first goal when I entered the tournament. My goals are not done yet, but the first goal is accomplished for now. She did test me in the third set, but I am happy to win."

The young star emphasized the invaluable support she receives, particularly from her parents. Maaya shared, "One thing that I am really happy about is that my dad doesn't trouble with me often, because I do not play tournaments in India, but when I travel in India, he comes. I am very happy when he travels because if he is there, I really have my head down and focus. He helps me remain calm, so even if I am playing a very tough match, he will be there to support me. I feel like almost 100 per cent of my pressure goes to him at that point, so I will be at ease."

In addition to her family's support, Maaya is backed by Amalgam Steel, her sponsor for the past two years, who unwaveringly contributes to her growth. Speaking about her experience in the qualifying draws at the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series, Maaya expressed her excitement and gratitude, "It does feel pretty good. It's not something new that I've been doing, but in the WTA circuit, yes, it does feel pretty amazing. I also want to thank the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) for having faith in me and giving me an opportunity as the wildcard at such a prestigious event." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)