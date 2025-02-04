Juventus Strengthens Defense with Lloyd Kelly Loan Signing

Juventus Football Club has bolstered its defensive line by acquiring Newcastle United center-back Lloyd Kelly on loan for the remainder of the season, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

The agreement entails a loan fee of three million euros, with Juventus obligated to purchase Kelly for 14.5 million euros depending on performance-related objectives. Kelly joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in June without a transfer fee and has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old also brings experience from England Under-21s. His addition comes at a crucial time for Juventus, who are currently fourth in Serie A and seek to strengthen their defense in light of injuries and departures. Kelly will likely fill gaps left by Danilo's exit and injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.

