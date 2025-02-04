Juventus Strengthens Defense with Lloyd Kelly Loan Signing
Juventus secures Newcastle's Lloyd Kelly on loan for the season, with a 14.5 million euro purchase option contingent on performance. The signing bolsters Juventus’ defense as they contend with player absences. Kelly adds experience and defensive prowess, coming from Newcastle on a free transfer in June.
Juventus Football Club has bolstered its defensive line by acquiring Newcastle United center-back Lloyd Kelly on loan for the remainder of the season, the clubs confirmed on Monday.
The agreement entails a loan fee of three million euros, with Juventus obligated to purchase Kelly for 14.5 million euros depending on performance-related objectives. Kelly joined Newcastle from Bournemouth in June without a transfer fee and has made 10 appearances in the Premier League this season.
The 26-year-old also brings experience from England Under-21s. His addition comes at a crucial time for Juventus, who are currently fourth in Serie A and seek to strengthen their defense in light of injuries and departures. Kelly will likely fill gaps left by Danilo's exit and injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
