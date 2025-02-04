Left Menu

Estoril Open Returns: A Revamped ATP Tennis Calendar Unveiled

The Estoril Open rejoins the ATP tour in 2026, after being dropped for the 2025 season. The updated ATP calendar will feature 59 events, including the Estoril tournament in July, and an itinerary adjustment for Marseille and Stockholm. The season will span from January to November with several marquee events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:09 IST
The Estoril Open is set to rejoin the ATP circuit in 2026, the men's tennis governing body revealed while announcing a 59-event schedule for the season. Once axed for 2025, the Estoril tournament will return as an ATP 250 event in July, shortly after the Wimbledon Championships.

Significant changes include Marseille shifting its ATP 250 tournament from February to October, while Stockholm will move its event from October to November. The season will consist of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, with seven of them set over 12 days, alongside 16 ATP 500 events and 29 ATP 250 competitions.

"We're showcasing the unique charm of our sport with premium events across iconic cities," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. He highlighted record-breaking attendance last season and aims to maintain that momentum. The season kicks off on January 2 with the United Cup in Perth and wraps up with the ATP Finals in Turin and the Next Gen Finals in Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

