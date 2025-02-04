Left Menu

Sam Konstas Returns Home to Focus on Sheffield Shield

Sam Konstas, a young Australian batter, returns from Sri Lanka to participate in New South Wales' Sheffield Shield match against Queensland. Despite his tour experience, he was not picked for the second Test. Konstas aims to enhance his skills in Australia's domestic games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:58 IST
In a strategic move, young Australian cricketer Sam Konstas is returning from Australia's Sri Lanka tour to participate in an upcoming Sheffield Shield match. This decision follows his exclusion from the second Test match, allowing him to focus on honing his skills domestically.

The 19-year-old sensation, who gained attention with his impressive debut against India, is set to play for New South Wales against Queensland at the Gabba. His return to domestic cricket aims to provide him with first-class experience as he has yet to play in Brisbane.

Konstas views his time with the Australian squad as invaluable, learning from cricket icons like Travis Head and Steve Smith. Despite not playing in Sri Lanka, he gained insights from the subcontinent tour, preparing him for future challenges in the sport.

