CM Dhami's Dedication Shines at Uttarakhand's 38th National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the 38th National Games, supervising arrangements and boosting player morale. Meeting athletes, he ensured their needs were met, highlighting the state's commitment to a successful event. The games, marking Uttarakhand's sports debut, aim for a historic success from January 28 to February 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:12 IST
Chief Minister Dhami during his visit to Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the 38th National Games, visiting Raipur's Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium to review various arrangements. Ensuring player satisfaction, he sampled the food himself, eating alongside athletes to boost their morale and encourage participation across different states.

Dhami emphasized the significance of the event, stating the government's commitment to offering an exemplary experience in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand. He assured that dedicated efforts are underway to provide every necessary facility for players and visitors, seeking to make the games an influential landmark for the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister made a surprise visit to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and attended the badminton competition. His presence elevated the spirits of both players and organizers, who lauded his support for making the games a monumental event. The National Games, running from January 28 to February 14, aim to establish Uttarakhand's new identity in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

