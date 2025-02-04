IPL's Global Influence: Transforming English Cricket Finance
Kevin Pietersen praised IPL team owners for their significant investments in English domestic cricket. Recent IPL acquisitions in The Hundred competition and the SA20 tournament highlight India's prominent role in global cricket finance. This financial boost has relieved struggling English counties and enhanced cricket's global appeal.
- Country:
- India
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has hailed the investments by IPL team owners in English domestic cricket, describing the impact as 'amazing for English and world cricket.' The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants recently acquired substantial stakes in English franchises, helping to invigorate the local scene.
'You're an absolute fool if you don't acknowledge India's influence in global cricket,' Pietersen stated. He highlighted the significant financial injections into English cricket from Indian stakeholders as transformative, especially for struggling counties.
Pietersen, reflecting on his experience in South Africa's SA20 tournament, noted full stadiums and heightened cricket quality thanks to IPL ownership. He believes ownership of iconic assets like Lord's and the Oval by Indian companies signals a strategic and lucrative partnership.
