Suresh Raina Advocates Aggressive Play for Indian Skipper Sharma Ahead of England Series

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has called for Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma to adopt an aggressive strategy in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The series will kick off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

According to Raina, the series is a critical preparation stage for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The squad remains mostly unchanged from the Champions Trophy lineup, with the notable inclusion of Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah. In a statement released by Star Sports, Raina expressed confidence in Sharma's attacking play style, emphasizing that the vital decision revolves around Sharma's opening partner.

Raina also praised Sharma's leadership, particularly his adept use of the bowling lineup, including strategic placements of spinners and pivotal moments for Mohammed Shami. With prospects to win his last ICC trophy as captain, Sharma is poised for a notable achievement, already holding a T20 World Cup title. India, fresh off a T20I series win against England, will face them next in potentially decisive ODI matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad before entering the Champions Trophy.

