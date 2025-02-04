Left Menu

Suresh Raina Advocates Aggressive Play for Indian Skipper Sharma Ahead of England Series

Former cricketer Suresh Raina advises Rohit Sharma to maintain an aggressive approach during India's ODI series against England, highlighting Sharma's strategic captaincy skills. The series will prepare India for the ICC Champions Trophy with changes in the squad and significant upcoming matches, including the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:07 IST
Suresh Raina Advocates Aggressive Play for Indian Skipper Sharma Ahead of England Series
Rohit Sharma during practice. (Picture: Instagram/@rohitsharma45). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has called for Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma to adopt an aggressive strategy in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The series will kick off at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

According to Raina, the series is a critical preparation stage for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. The squad remains mostly unchanged from the Champions Trophy lineup, with the notable inclusion of Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah. In a statement released by Star Sports, Raina expressed confidence in Sharma's attacking play style, emphasizing that the vital decision revolves around Sharma's opening partner.

Raina also praised Sharma's leadership, particularly his adept use of the bowling lineup, including strategic placements of spinners and pivotal moments for Mohammed Shami. With prospects to win his last ICC trophy as captain, Sharma is poised for a notable achievement, already holding a T20 World Cup title. India, fresh off a T20I series win against England, will face them next in potentially decisive ODI matches in Cuttack and Ahmedabad before entering the Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025