Rising Stars: India's U-17 Squad Set to Conquer European Badminton Tournaments

India's U-17 champion Gnana Dattu T will lead a 17-member squad in upcoming Dutch Junior International and German Junior badminton tournaments. The team, selected based on BAI guidelines, features top junior players including Raunak Chouhan. The events serve as critical platforms for young athletes stepping into the senior circuit.

India's young badminton talents are gearing up to showcase their skills at two prestigious international youth tournaments. Under the leadership of national U-17 champion Gnana Dattu T, a 17-member squad will participate in the Dutch Junior International in Haarlem, Netherlands, and the German Junior tournament in Mulheim an der Ruhr. These events are slated for February and March.

Among the team are prominent junior world number six Raunak Chouhan, and doubles players Bhavya Chhabra and Param Chaudhary. The squad comprises four singles players each for boys and girls, two boys’ and two girls’ doubles teams, and two mixed doubles pairs, all selected through BAI's rigorous guidelines and trials.

The tournaments are seen as vital for the development of young athletes, as articulated by BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra. They provide budding players with opportunities to gain international exposure and experience before progressing to the senior level. Previous performances have set high expectations for the Indian contingent at these European competitions.

