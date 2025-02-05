Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Climbs T20I Rankings, India Dominates ICC Charts

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma made significant gains, moving up 38 places to second in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters after stellar performances against England. Additionally, other Indian players and bowlers also saw advancements in the latest rankings, marking a triumphant period for India in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:10 IST
Abhishek Sharma. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has made a significant leap in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings. The young opener soared an impressive 38 places to secure the second position among batters. This comes after his exceptional performance in the recent home series against England, as reported by the ICC Cricket website.

Sharma's outstanding innings of 135 runs off just 54 balls in the fifth match of the series in Mumbai significantly contributed to his rise in the rankings. His performance was the highest individual score by an Indian men's player in T20Is. The 24-year-old concluded the series as the top run-scorer, underscoring his growing capability in this format.

The rankings update also highlighted the achievements of other Indian players. While Travis Head from Australia remains at the top of the T20I batsmen rankings, Indian batsmen Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are closely following. Indian bowlers also made strides, with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi climbing the T20I rankings ladder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

