MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin Injured in Pre-Season Testing Crash
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin suffered hand and foot fractures during pre-season testing in Malaysia. After a highside crash, he was hospitalized for surgeries, threatening his title defense. Martin has approximately three weeks to recover before the season opener in Thailand.
MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin faces a challenging start to his season after a crash in pre-season testing left him with fractures requiring surgery. The unfortunate incident occurred in Sepang, Malaysia, casting shadows over his title defense capabilities this year.
Originally with Pramac Racing and now riding for Aprilia, Martin lost control of his motorcycle at turn two, launching him off the track. He sustained injuries to his hand and foot upon impact with the tarmac, and the crash briefly halted the session. After initial treatment at the track, Martin was hospitalized for comprehensive medical evaluations.
A MotoGP statement confirmed fractures to Martin's right hand and left foot, necessitating surgery upon returning to Europe. Martin aims to recover in time for the season's first Grand Prix in Thailand, though his timeline is tight. The Malaysian tests continue until Friday before teams proceed to further assessments in Thailand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jorge Martin
- MotoGP
- injury
- crash
- pre-season
- testing
- surgery
- Aprilia
- title defense
- Malaysia
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail for Cataract Surgery to Kuldeep Singh Sengar
Revolutionizing Mobile App Testing: BrowserStack & Bitrise Join Forces
Historic Heartmate: India's First Government LVAD Surgery
Telangana signs MoU with Skyroot for integrated, private rocket manufacturing, integration and testing facility
Kuldeep Sengar Surrenders as Surgery Delay Halts Bail Extension