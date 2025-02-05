MotoGP Champion Jorge Martin Injured in Pre-Season Testing Crash

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin faces a challenging start to his season after a crash in pre-season testing left him with fractures requiring surgery. The unfortunate incident occurred in Sepang, Malaysia, casting shadows over his title defense capabilities this year.

Originally with Pramac Racing and now riding for Aprilia, Martin lost control of his motorcycle at turn two, launching him off the track. He sustained injuries to his hand and foot upon impact with the tarmac, and the crash briefly halted the session. After initial treatment at the track, Martin was hospitalized for comprehensive medical evaluations.

A MotoGP statement confirmed fractures to Martin's right hand and left foot, necessitating surgery upon returning to Europe. Martin aims to recover in time for the season's first Grand Prix in Thailand, though his timeline is tight. The Malaysian tests continue until Friday before teams proceed to further assessments in Thailand.

