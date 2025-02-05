Left Menu

Lawn Bowls Triumph: Jharkhand's Golden Victory at National Games

Jharkhand emerged victorious at the National Games, claiming gold in lawn bowls with standout performances from athletes like Lovely Choubey and Rupa Tirkey. The team mirrored their historic achievement at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, underlining their dominance in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:34 IST
Lawn bowls received a fresh wave of attention on Wednesday, as Jharkhand's team, featuring stars like Lovely Choubey and Rupa Tirkey, seized the spotlight. They secured a top podium finish at the National Games, adding to their legacy of success.

The Jharkhand women's fours team overcame West Bengal with an 18-8 victory, reaffirming their prowess in lawn bowls. This feat mirrors their historic 2022 Commonwealth Games gold, where Choubey and Tirkey shone brightly for India.

With three gold medals, Jharkhand dominated the event, as other athletes like Reshma Kumari and Kavita Kumari contributed to the victory. The state's success underscores the growing prominence of lawn bowls in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

