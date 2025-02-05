NWSL's $5 Million Fund: A New Era of Accountability

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has consented to a $5 million fund to compensate players who faced abuse and introduce crucial reforms. This comes as a response to investigations initiated by attorneys general from New York, Illinois, and Washington D.C., following players' allegations of harassment and misconduct.

In 2021, players from the U.S.'s premier women's soccer league publicly accused coaches and officials, citing misconduct spanning over a decade. The subsequent joint investigation by attorneys general in 2022 exposed a pervasive culture of abuse within the NWSL, including negligence in conducting background checks, leading to rehiring of coaches fired for misconduct.

The settlement mandates the establishment of a $5 million fund for player compensation and necessitates league-wide policy changes to boost player safety. New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the importance of the reforms, guaranteeing compensation and protection for players. The NWSL will remain under the attorneys general's oversight, ensuring compliance with rigorous new protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)