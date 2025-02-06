West Indies Launches Action-Packed Cricket Schedule for 2025-27

West Indies cricket team is set to commence their World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign with a home series of three Tests against Australia, as announced by Cricket West Indies. This dynamic schedule spans May to December 2025, involving significant matches for both the men's and women's teams.

Prior to their home Test debuts, West Indies will tour the UK from May 21 to June 15, engaging in three ODIs and three T20Is each with Ireland and England. The series against Australia, scheduled from June 25 to July 16, marks Daren Sammy's inaugural Test assignment as head coach since succeeding red-ball coach Andre Coley.

The opening Test kicks off on June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados, following which the series moves to Grenada National Stadium on July 3 and culminates at Sabina Park, Jamaica, on July 12. Post-Test series, West Indies will clash with Australia in five T20Is from July 20 to 28, transitioning to white-ball cricket.

Completing their home leg, West Indies will face Pakistan in three T20Is in Florida and three ODIs in Trinidad from July 31 to August 12. Post home assignments, the team will tour India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand from September 21 to December 23 for a series of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

The women's team will launch their 2025 efforts with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan, vying for a spot in India's marquee event in August-September. Following, they will tour England for a comprehensive white-ball series from May 21 to June 8 and later host South Africa for a historic series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.

(With inputs from agencies.)