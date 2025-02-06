AIFF Engages I-League, IWL Clubs for India's Football Future

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened crucial discussions with I-League and Indian Women's League (IWL) clubs on February 3, 2025, to map out the future of Indian football. Led by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the meeting gathered key stakeholders in the capital for a comprehensive dialogue on advancing the sport.

Senior AIFF officials, including Secretary General Anilkumar and Treasurer Kipa Ajay, joined representatives from nine I-League and four IWL clubs. The agenda covered next season's fixtures, promotional strategies, and the coordination of national team player commitments, revealing a unanimous agreement to elevate league standards.

Real Kashmir FC owner Arshad Shawl lauded the collaborative spirit of the discussions, highlighting accepted proposals to enhance league efficiency and grassroots development. Inter Kashi FC's Prithiijit Das noted AIFF's attentive ear to club concerns, anticipating a more sustainable league structure. AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar affirmed the meeting's success, emphasizing a united front for strategic growth.

