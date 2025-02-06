Injury Woes Rock Australian Cricket Ahead of Champions Trophy
Australia's cricket team faces setbacks as captain Pat Cummins and bowler Josh Hazlewood are ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries. These developments follow Marcus Stoinis' ODI retirement and Mitchell Marsh's withdrawal. The team faces a selection challenge ahead of the tournament commencing in Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:18 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Australia's cricket team has been hit with significant setbacks as captain Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood are confirmed to miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.
This development comes in the wake of Marcus Stoinis' surprise retirement from One Day Internationals and Mitchell Marsh's withdrawal, creating further selection challenges for the team management.
The champions are set to play their first game against England on February 22 in Lahore, with the Australian squad keen to overcome these hurdles for continued success on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mastering the Game: Irfan Pathan's Inspiring Cricket Masterclass
AB de Villiers Eyes 'Real Cricket' Comeback for Family Fun
Youth Cricket Stars Shine at U19 Women's T20 World Cup
Pakistan Cricketers Shakeel and Ali Climb ICC Test Rankings Ladder
India's Cricket Team to Stick to ICC Dress Code Amidst Speculation