Injury Woes Rock Australian Cricket Ahead of Champions Trophy

Australia's cricket team has been hit with significant setbacks as captain Pat Cummins and senior pacer Josh Hazlewood are confirmed to miss the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy due to injuries.

This development comes in the wake of Marcus Stoinis' surprise retirement from One Day Internationals and Mitchell Marsh's withdrawal, creating further selection challenges for the team management.

The champions are set to play their first game against England on February 22 in Lahore, with the Australian squad keen to overcome these hurdles for continued success on the international stage.

