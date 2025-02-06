Arunachal Pradesh Set to Host First International Football Tournament
Arunachal Pradesh will host the SAFF U-19 Championship, its first international football event, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. The competition, featuring six teams from South Asia, aims to foster young talent and boost sports tourism. The event promises high standards and significant regional opportunities.
Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up to host its first-ever international football tournament, the SAFF U-19 Championship, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia from May 8 to 17.
Established to promote emerging football talent in South Asia, the tournament involves countries such as India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The 2025 competition will feature six teams battling for supremacy.
This landmark event, certified by the allocation letter handed to Arunachal's Football Association Secretary Kipa Ajay by AIFF Secretary-General Anil Prabhakaran, is set to elevate the state's status on the football map. It is expected to improve local football infrastructure, inspire young athletes, and catalyze sports tourism. The APFA, working with AIFF and local bodies, commits to maintaining high standards, with further details on teams and ticketing forthcoming.
