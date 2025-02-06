Supreme Court Intervenes to Ensure Kabaddi Players' Participation in Asian Championship

The Supreme Court of India has taken decisive action to facilitate the participation of Indian players in the upcoming Asian Kabaddi Championship. In a significant development, the court ordered the former judge and current administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), S P Garg, to transfer control to the elected governing body.

A bench composed of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized that this step should be completed by February 11, ahead of the championship event in Iran starting February 20. Notably, this order does not imply official recognition of the elected body, but functions as an interim measure to prioritize athlete participation.

The court underscored the urgency of the situation and the need for broader reforms within the federation. The International Kabaddi Federation has been informed of these steps, with continued collaboration and monitoring envisaged for ensuring the championship proceeds smoothly.

